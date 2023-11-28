Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

