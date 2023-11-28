Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $3,446,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

PH stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.40. 183,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,822. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $436.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.48. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

