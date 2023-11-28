Fort L.P. Lowers Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $4,729,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 399,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

