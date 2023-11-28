LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of LSI Industries worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $375.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

