Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 34,477 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,605,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after buying an additional 470,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 310.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 388,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1,663.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 323,278 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.8% in the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,698. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

