Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 3,884 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 449.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Performance

UWM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 463,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

