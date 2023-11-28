Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.28% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVV. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 472.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

