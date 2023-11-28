Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

HON traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.60. 769,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.55.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

