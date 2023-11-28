ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Position Decreased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDM. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 15.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 2.9% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 174.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 395.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $370.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

