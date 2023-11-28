Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $99,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 764,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 478,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,615. The firm has a market cap of $872.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

