Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.19. 1,330,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,517. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -932.59, a PEG ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $596,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,790,309.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,931 shares of company stock valued at $49,243,558. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

