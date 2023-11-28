Summit Financial LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VAW traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,731. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $189.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.06.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.