Vantage Consulting Group Inc Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $798.39. 76,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $813.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $783.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.