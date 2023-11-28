Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 208.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.31.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.44. 127,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

