Summit Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 147,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,030. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

