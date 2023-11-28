Summit Financial LLC Takes $457,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 801,990 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,530,000 after buying an additional 728,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,635. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

