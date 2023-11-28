Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 482,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,109 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $33,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 690,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,515. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

