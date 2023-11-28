Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

