Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $537,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,778. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.