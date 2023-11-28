Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,626 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,626 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Alkermes worth $24,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,553,000 after acquiring an additional 197,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alkermes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after acquiring an additional 451,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 1,200,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

