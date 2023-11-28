Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $36.93 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $36,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.39. 63,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,016. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $196.11 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.31. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

