Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 360,048 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5,629.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Toll Brothers worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $85.27. 215,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

