Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $564,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.67. 1,137,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

