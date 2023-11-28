NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 626.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,705 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. 2,927,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

