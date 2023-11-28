Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 152,181 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 141.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $28,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.97. 168,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,138. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

