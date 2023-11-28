Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $172.56 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

