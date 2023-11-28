Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $25,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,708. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.91. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

