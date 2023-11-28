Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,884,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 136.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. 24,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.86.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

