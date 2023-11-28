Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,322,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,807,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $320.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,697. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $322.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.57.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

