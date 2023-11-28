T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) to Issue — Dividend of $0.65 on December 15th

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 681,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,179. The stock has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,125,356 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

