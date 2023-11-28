Summit Financial LLC Has $614,000 Position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Peritus High Yield ETF alerts:

Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. 43,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.