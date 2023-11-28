Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortinet worth $42,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.