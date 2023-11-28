MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,594 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of MetLife worth $51,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,639. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

