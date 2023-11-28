Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 332,069 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,069 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of General Motors worth $51,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,003,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,581,962. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

