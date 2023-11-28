Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,390 shares of company stock worth $10,027,513. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,800,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

