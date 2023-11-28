FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGFPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

FG Financial Group Stock Up 4.2 %

FGFPP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

