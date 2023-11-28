Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 189 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $220.95. The stock had a trading volume of 284,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,030. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average is $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

