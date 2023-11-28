Supreme Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SUP)

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Supreme Stock Performance

LON:SUP traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.20 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 625,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.75 and a beta of 1.25. Supreme has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Supreme from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

