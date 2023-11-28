Kadena Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $156.48 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $156.48 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,739,862 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

