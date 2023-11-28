Klaytn Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Klaytn has a market cap of $656.84 million and $26.60 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,479,260 coins and its circulating supply is 3,272,673,078 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

