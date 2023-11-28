Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TPT traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,750. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 40.18 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,553.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

