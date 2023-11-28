Nexum (NEXM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $126.33 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $126.33 million and approximately $64,982.93 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

