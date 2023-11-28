World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.19 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $63.19 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001426 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000118 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 495,061,974 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

