Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 88.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

