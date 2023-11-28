Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 125 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.70. The company had a trading volume of 105,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,107. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $230.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

