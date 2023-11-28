iSAM Funds UK Ltd Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. 234,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

