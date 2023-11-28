iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,907 shares of company stock worth $7,207,407 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BR traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $189.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average is $171.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

