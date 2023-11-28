iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $293,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

CE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.