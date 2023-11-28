iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $297,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $184.36. 169,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,495. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.