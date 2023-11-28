iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.2% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 121,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE RNR traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $218.65. 43,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

